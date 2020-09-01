Mrs. Jewel O. Mitchell, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Mitchell was born in Rome, Georgia on October 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Raymond Couey and Jesse Mae Carroll Couey. She worked at A. & P. Grocery for several years and then was part owner of Forest Sandwich Shop for 13 years before retiring. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Tammy Hannah, by her brother, Ernest Couey, and by her sister, Fay Lawler. She is survived by her husband, Robert G. Mitchell, with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage; her son, Steve Mitchell; her grandson, Russell Hannah; her sisters, Agnes Gay and Edith Frazier; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1:00pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Patrick Hopper officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dementia Society of America in memory of Mrs. Mitchell. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.