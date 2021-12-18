Darryl Mims, 58, passed away unexpectedly Thursday December 16, 2021 at his home. Darryl was a native of Charlotte NC and resided in Shelby for over 18 years. He was born March 27, 1963, the son of Marilyn Conrad Mims and the late Herman "Bud" Dewitt Mims. In addition to his father, Darryl is preceded in death by his daughter Emma Lindsay Mims, mother-in-law and father-in-law, John P. Autry and Cora Lee Hall. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Judy Renita Mims, his two sons, Jackson, wife Meredith and daughter Georgia, and son Parker, fiancé Claire. He is survived of his mother Marilyn Mims of Stanley NC. Brother David of Stanley NC and wife Dana, Sister Charlaine of Apex, NC, and brother Barry of Las Vegas, NV, and wife Annette. Also left to cherish his memory are many loving nieces and nephews and granddaughter. Machine Builders and Design Inc. was started in 1974 by his father "Bud" Mims. One of the machines being - The cookie Capper- which set the standard worldwide for creme sandwiching technology. Darryl took over the business in 2003 becoming the owner and President. Selling machines to over 60 countries. Darryl had a heart for young people and made that known through Harvest Time Bible Camp. The camp became a passion for him over the years. Every summer, campers enjoy recreational and equestrian facilities while making life-changing decisions regarding their walk with Christ. Darryl was an avid member of Pleasant City Church and was faithfully generous in his surrounding community as well as missionaries around the world. In Darryl's free time you could find him spending time with his family, traveling different places, playing golf, and cutting his grass. Funeral service will be held 1:00pm Tuesday December 21, 2021 at Pleasant City Church in Shelby with Pastor Bryan Glisson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm - 8:00pm Monday December 20, 2021 at Pleasant City Church. Burial will follow the funeral service at Sunset Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to The American Heart Association Online guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Darryl Mims as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.