James Bradford Milner passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 15, 1927 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Clifford Glenn Milner and Rubye McGaughey Milner. His family moved to Rome, Georgia in 1928 where his father started Milner Motor Company. Mr. Milner graduated from Darlington School in 1944. He then attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Mr. Milner left school to serve his country in World War II as a Captain in the U. S. Army Air Corps as a P-51 pilot. Upon returning home, he graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1948 with a B.S. degree in Industrial Management. He then joined Milner Motor Company as sales manager and worked there until the business was sold in 1956. Mr. Milner became an agent for the Standard Oil Company in 1959 and remained there until 1974. He then joined W.L. Knox & Co., a securities firm in Atlanta, where he worked until retiring in 2002. Mr. Milner was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Rome, Georgia. He was very active in the church as an usher, Deacon and Trustee. He felt that his greatest talent lay in the visitation field of ministry and he and his wife received much satisfaction serving on the Congregational Care Committee for 27 years. Mr. and Mrs. Milner visited hundreds of congregants over the years whether they were at home or in care centers. He also served as president of the Hardy Bible Class. He was a member of the Rome Kiwanis Club. Mr. Milner was a true sportsman in every sense of the word. He loved all sports but hunting and fishing were his passions. Mr. Milner was an excellent shotgunner, both in the field with dove and quail, and trapshooting competition. His love of hunting started with hunting trips he made with his father and two brothers. Mr. Milner competed in Amateur Trapshooting Association events and his highest honor was attaining 3rd place in the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships in 1967. Mr. Milner was invited to the Olympic trials in Mexico City for an opportunity to compete in the 1964 Tokyo games. Mr. Milner shared his love for shooting by coaching whenever the opportunity arose. He was a Life Member of the Amateur Trap Association and a member of the Floyd County Wildlife Association. Mr. Milner was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, the former Anne Brooke whom he married on September 6, 1951. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Douglas Milner and Otis Milner. Survivors are his daughter, Brooke Milner Cornwell and her husband Steve of Charlotte, N.C.; son, Bradford Milner and his wife Catharine of Bryson City N.C.; and son Clifford Burt Milner and his wife Trish of Charlotte, N.C. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Allison Cornwell Moss and her husband Bo, of Charlotte; William Lee Cornwell and his wife Katie, of Charlotte; Clifford Glenn Milner and wife Megan, of Charlotte; Scott Milner of Charlotte; Carson Milner of New York City; and James Wesley Milner of Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Milner had six great grandchildren: Parker and James Moss; Molly Brooke and Marilyn Cornwell; and Bo and Harris Milner. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mabel Milner, and her three children: Frank Milner, Andy Milner, and Clay Milner. A private burial service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Rome, Georgia. Following the burial, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, at the First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately after in King Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Mr. Milner's name to the Pastor Discretionary Fund of the First Presbyterian Church, 101 East 3rd Avenue, Rome, Georgia, 30161 and Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Bill Allen, Dr. Sid Bell, Jim Dent, Kenny Hart, Charles Hight, Frank Milner, Dr. Danny Pate, and Earl Rolan. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.