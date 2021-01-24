Mrs. Faye Fleming Milner, age 80, of Armuchee, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Milner was born in Zebulon, Georgia on July 8, 1940, daughter of the late Nathan Ray Fleming and the late Janie Woods Fleming. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Bill Fleming, Emily Fleming Smith, and Buddy Fleming. Mrs. Milner was a faithful Christian and was a long-time member of New Armuchee Baptist Church and had recently joined Floyd Springs Baptist Church. In high school, she was a star basketball player and during her senior year she helped lead her basketball team to the state championship. After high school, Mrs. Milner received her teaching degree from Tift College and later received her master's degree from Berry College. She taught school for many years, mainly in Floyd and Gordon Counties, and received the Teacher of the Year award in 1993. After retirement, she volunteered at Floyd Medical Center as long as she was able. She was an excellent pianist playing for several churches throughout the years. She enjoyed going on mission trips and in her younger years was a member of the Northwest Georgia Square Dancing Association. She was a member of the Daughters of Berry College. Survivors include three children, Cynthia Denise Milner Newberry, Armuchee, Richard Willis Milner, Jr., Brooks, GA, and John H. Milner, IV, Armuchee; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Lon Fleming, Griffin, GA, and John Fleming, Brooks, GA; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. David Howard and the Rev. Billy Carver officiating. Interment will follow in Turin Memorial Gardens in Turin, Georgia at 3pm on Thursday. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Due to Covid-19, no one should feel obligated by the family to attend. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
