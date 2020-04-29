Mr. Wayne Samuel Millsap, age 56, of Shannon, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence. Wayne was born in Rome, Georgia on July 27, 1963, son of Alice Lois Johnston and the late Howard Samuel Millsap. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Harlow Millsap. Survivors include his mother, Alice Johnston; daughter, Kristie (Brandon) Kerr; 3 sons, Zach (Lisa) Millsap, Justin Millsap, and Chesly (Allison) Millsap; sister, Penny Peoples; brother, Michael "Red" Millsap; eleven grandchildren, several nieces, nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services for Mr. Millsap will be private. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
