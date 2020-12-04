Mr. Quinton Farrell Mills, age 75, of Kodak, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at a Sevierville, TN hospital. Mr. Mills was born in Rome, Georgia on March 27, 1945, son of the late Elmer "Boe" Mills and the late Eula Dowdy Mills. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War. He worked for 27 years at Georgia Power, then worked for several years at Utilx as an electrical contractor. After retirement, he worked part time at Dollywood. He was a mason and loved playing cards and golfing. Survivors include a son, Allan Mills, Ft. Oglethorpe; a daughter, Cindy Nails (Shane), Lindale; a sister, Joan Taylor (Gene), Summerville; three grandchildren, Justin, Paige and Jordyn Nails; the mother of his children, Ann Mills; a special friend, Bettye Keaton; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev, Sammy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 9:30 until 10:45am. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 10:30am and include: Justin Nails, Randy Taylor, Dewayne Taylor, Jesse Wilson, Dusty Dowdy, Fred Dowdy, Cotton Bing, and Dennis Campbell. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+2
+2