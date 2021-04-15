Johnny L. Mills, age 78, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 14, 2021. Johnny was an only child born January 7, 1943 to J.D. and Virginia Leming Mills. He was born in Rome, Ga where he resided his entire life. Johnny was a graduate of Pepperell High School and there, he met the love of his life, pretty red-headed Ellen Coe, to whom he was married for 58 years. He also graduated from Coosa Valley Tech. They later had two girls. Johnny was a long-time employee of Inland Container Corporation for 45 years and served in several positions. Throughout the troubles and challenges of life, Johnny was always optimistic and believed everything would be alright. He was the rock everyone relied on. Johnny stayed busy helping others, working in the garden or working on home projects. He loved to bird hunt and trained several fine hunting dogs. Johnny found tremendous joy working alongside a friend, Bob Jones building cabinets. Johnny loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He was a big sports enthusiast and from his time playing high school football. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. He was always found ways to help out with practices. Friday nights during football seasons, you would find Johnny in concessions at Coosa High School making popcorn. Johnny was always happy to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Call Johnny for help and he was quickly on his way to help resolve the problem. Prior to becoming a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, Johnny was a member at West Rome Baptist Church and drove a bus in the children's bus ministry, getting up early on Sunday mornings even after working the late shift on Saturday nights to pick up children all over town to bring them to church. He also sang in the choir and taught in the RA program. Many years later, he and Ellen moved their membership to Shorter Ave. Baptist Church where he also sang in the choir, served as a deacon and church greeter. Johnny loved his country and swelled with pride to be a citizen of what he always said, "the greatest country in the world." A great servant, brave, courageous, and never complaining man, though faced with many physical challenges of his own has now passed on to a forever dwelling place with his Heavenly Father and to those who knew Johnny Mills, he will never be forgotten. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ellen Coe Mills. Two Daughters, Laura Singleton (Danny) and Karen Masters (Rob), Rome, Georgia. Grandchildren: Anna Laura Singleton, Jonathan Singleton, Matthew Singleton, Nathan Singleton and Hannah Kate Singleton, David Masters, Benjamin Masters (Joanna) and Mary Ellen Masters. One Great-Grandson, Samuel Masters. Services to honor his life will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2021 at 2:00 at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 p.m. and include David Masters, Rob Masters, Tony LaRue, Brian Kelley, Michael Kelley, and Todd Kelley. Honorary pallbearers will include Benjamin Masters and Samuel Masters. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Johnny L. Mills.
+1
Service information
Apr 17
Visitation
Saturday, April 17, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church
735 Old Summerville Road NW
Rome, GA 30165
735 Old Summerville Road NW
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 17
Funeral Service
Saturday, April 17, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church
735 Old Summerville Road NW
Rome, GA 30165
735 Old Summerville Road NW
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.