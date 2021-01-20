Roland David Millican, age 70, of Rome, GA, died January 15, 2021. Roland was born in Rome on January 24, 1950, to Lawrence Allen and Annie Dilla Price Millican who preceded him in death. He graduated from East Rome High School in 1968 and received a degree in forestry from the University of Georgia's Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources. He retired in 1990 from the family's construction company. Roland is survived by his sisters, Theda Millican Byrd of Rome, and Helen Millican Solomons (Richard) of Savannah, GA. A niece, Anne Price Solomons of Denver, CO, also survives. There will be no service at this time. Memorials can be made to: Sierra Club Georgia Chapter, 743 E. College Ave., Suite B, Decatur, GA 30030 or, The Southern Environmental Law Center, 201 West Main Street, Suite 14, Charlottesville, VA 22902 or, to your favorite charity. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Roland David Millican.
