Jake Denson Miller died on Saturday, February 6, 2021 of cardiac arrest en route from his home in Savannah, GA at the age of 81. Mr. Miller was born 5/15/1939 at home on Alabama Hwy at 2:32pm to Jim Jackson (Ben) and Emma Lou Miller. A Navy veteran and attendee of Coosa High School, Mr. Miller was a longtime employee of, first, Luke Floyd Tire and then Bert Brooks Tire. An avid bowler. Mr. Miller is survived by his son, Chris Miller (Savannah), daughter-in-law Laura, and grandchildren Jamie (20), Rebekah (17) and Daniel (12) and 3 nieces and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby Nell, daughter Connie and Brenda, and brother Charlie and sisters Frances and Birdie. Mr. Miller will be buried at Pisgah Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday February 11, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Rev. Bert Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends rom 11:00 AM until service hour on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.