Mrs. Carolyn Josephine Terry Miller, Age 90 of the Everett Springs Community, passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020 after a short illness. Mrs. Miller was bon in Everett Springs on February 11, 1930 daughter of the late Franklin Lester Terry and the late Ruby Vivian Terry. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Neal Lamar Miller April 13, 2016, a son Terry Neal Miller on January 14, 1961, a daughter Leah Josephine Miller Anglea on January 23, 2016, and siblings Betty Terry Rountree, Wendell Franklin Terry Sr and Earl Everett Terry. Carolyn graduated from Armuchee High School and West Georgia College. After graduation from WGC she began her teaching career at Oostanaula School. After a break to raise her family she continued her career at Armuchee School retiring in 1990. Mrs. Miller is survived by her loving and devoted family: son Jeffery William Miller, daughter Janet Carol Miller Barnett and husband Chris, granddaughter Savannah Len Barnett Hom and husband Adam, grandson Ty Miller Barnett, sister Martha Terry Kemp, sister-in-law Gayle Terry Sloan and husband Bob, sister in law Doris Sills Terry and a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 2:2PM at the West Union Baptist Church Cemetery with her pastor Jerry Brooks officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Ty Barnett, Doyle Ransom, K. M. Miller, Charles Rountree, David Kemp, Mark Rountree, Danny Kemp, Michael Kemp, Matthew Terry, and Jim Terry. Memorial tributes may be made in Carolyn's honor to the West Union Baptist Church cemetery fund, 1560 Everett Springs Road, Calhoun , GA 30701. Daniels Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
