Mrs. Brenda Faye Hefner Miller, age 72, of Rome, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at a local nursing home. Brenda was born in LaFayette, Georgia on January 14, 1932, daughter of the late Lennie Irene Lewis Hefner and Tommie Lee Hefner. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Thad Hefner and Bryon Hefner. Brenda was a custodian with the Gordon County School System for many years and she was a member of the Sugar Valley United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband, J.W. Miller; son, Mark Miller; grandsons, Nathan Miller, Dakota Miller, Stacey Lee Thomas; granddaughters, Karlie Miller, Kenzie Miller, Kaisley Miller; sisters, Daisy Bagby, Pat Asher, Minnie Gorham; brothers, LeRoy Hefner (Maria), Bob Hefner (Diane), Tommy Hefner (Angela); several nieces and nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, funeral services for Mrs. Miller will be private. Interment will be in Sugar Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Justin Silvers officiating. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
