Mrs. Geraldine Vaughn Middleton, age 85, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Middleton was born on May 4, 1936, in Menlo, GA, daughter of the late Edward E. Vaughn and the late Bertha Mae Tucker Vaughn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Middleton, and by 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Mrs. Middleton began her working career at Advanced Glove Mill where she was a seamstress. She then worked at Integrated Products for many years where she ran the winding machine. Mrs. Middleton then began her career with the Floyd County Board of Education where she drove a bus for over 25 years. During this time, she also owned and operated Geraldine's Ceramics and Novelties on Burnett Ferry Road with her husband Emmett. She was a member of Liberty View Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Sara Annette Hickman (Allen); 2 sons, Donald Glenn Middleton and Mickey Randall Middleton (Gail); a brother, L.D. Vaughn; 7 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Rob Miller and the Rev. Jerry Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with Rev. Bryan Tate officiating. The family will receive friends from 12pm until 1:45pm on Wednesday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Grandsons will serve as active pallbearers and great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. All are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, by 1:30pm on Wednesday. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Middleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.