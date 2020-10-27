Mr. Bobby Joe Middleton, age 87, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020, in a local hospital. Mr. Middleton was born in Rome, GA on August 22, 1933, son of the late Thomas Vince Middleton and the late Mamie Simmons Middleton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Joe Muse Middleton, by 2 sisters, Fronnie Couey and Vivian Cothran, and by 5 brothers, Harvey, Alfred, Homer, Emmett, and Willie V. Middleton. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Bekaert here in Rome for over 17 years. Mr. Middleton was a member of Eden Valley Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Vickie Sisson (Ben), Silver Creek; 2 sons, David Middleton (Susan), Rome, and Danny Gillespie, Rome; 8 grandchildren, Joseph Middleton (Tamatha), Derrick Middleton (Megan), Ben Gillespie, Zach Gillespie, Rev. Micca Gillespie (Kym), Matthew Middleton (Paulene), Mark Middleton, and Whitney Posey (Ryan); 5 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Ned Middleton, Rome, and Russell Middleton, Calhoun; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. His grandson, the Rev. Micca Gillespie will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Private interment will follow later in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until 2:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
