Kitty Ann Mercer passed away Wednesday evening September 16, 2020, in Riverdale, Ga. Kitty was born February 1st, 1953 in Fulton County, Ga. In 1960 her parents moved to Rome, Georgia. Kitty attended West End Elementary, Elm Street Elementary, West Rome Jr. High and graduated 1972 from West Rome High School. Kitty was preceded in death by her parents Harley Homer Mercer and mother Frances Annelle Cowan Mercer; grandparents Mr. Bascom and Mrs. Lenor (Kennedy) Cowan and Mr. Noah and Etta (Folsom) Mercer of Rome, Ga., uncles James, and Lloyd Cowan, Aunts Mrs. Edith (Cowan)Harlan Willis, Mrs. Virginia (Cowan) Wiggins, Mr. Joe and Mrs. Carolyn Yarbrough, "Sis" Mercer and a half-brother Harley Homer Mercer, first cousins Cynthia (Yarbrough) Mathis and David Harlan Willis. Survivors include her sister Marie Hardwick Mercer-Lewis and husband Wayne Walton Lewis (Rome, Ga.), brother Lloyd Nelson Mercer and wife Cindy Mercer (Hampton Ga.), nephew Lloyd Nelson Mercer Jr. and wife Chantal with children Blakely and Ezra (Canton, Ga.). Other survivors include Mrs. (Patsy) Harley Homer Mercer, (daughter Hannah John) and first cousins Mr. and Mrs. Rob Wiggins, Mr. and Mrs. (Jane Wiggins) Larry Houston, Mrs. Peggy Willis, Mr. Art and Myra (Willis) Hargrove, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Yarbrough, Tom Yarbrough, Peggy Yarbrough Rhone and many other cousins. Kitty was a member of West Rome United Methodist Church. She loved the outdoors planting beautiful flowers, drawing, and singing in the church choir. However, her passion was when her parents introduced her to athletics at the age of 9. She was a Rome Floyd Recreation All Star in Softball, Track and Basketball winning several Rome District Titles and breaking records in track in the long jump and the100 and 50- yard dashes until the 9th grade. Entering West Rome High School she was an excellent student athlete participating in 5 sports a year: softball, volleyball, basketball, track, and tennis. She had a tremendous work ethic, talent, and love for every sport. She was part of several Region Championships especially in Basketball and Track where she earned several individual record breaking State titles in the 100 yard dash and long jump. As a Freshmen she was clocked 12.2 seconds in the 100 dash at the state meet in Athens in 1968 claiming State honors and leaped 15'7" in the broad jump for another State crown and these distances and times continued to improve as she went through high school, leaping up to 18 feet and running the 100 in 11.9 seconds. One of the most rewarding honors bestowed on her in 1969 she was the most physical fit girl at West Rome High School. During her Senior year Kitty received the Principals Award. Kitty had the work ethic, passion, loyalty, heart, and love of competing than any known female in Rome. She attended Georgia Northwestern. Kitty worked at the Rome News Tribune, Trend Mills, and Pharr Yarns of Georgia before becoming disabled. Kitty loved her family and everyone around her. All of her family loved and cherished her. Kitty will have a private family ceremony Sunday, September 27, at Trinity United Methodist Crematory Garden. Reverend Nanci Hicks will preside over the services. In leu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Unity Methodist Church. Good Shepherd Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
