Robert Elliott Meadows age 82 of Gaylesville passed away Monday July 20th at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 1 PM Friday July 24th at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Van Pelt officiating, burial will follow in Faith Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 PM Friday at the Church. Pallbearers include James McKissick, Tim Weaver, TR Weaver, Jack Parker, Calvin Sanford and Jeff Hill. Survivors include wife, Rebecca Grace Parker Meadows of Gaylesville; daughters, Rebecca Lynn Meadows of Gaylesville and Lela Marie (Kenneth) Rowland of Rome; sister, Sandra Davis of Birmingham; grandchildren, Krista Nicole Hargrove Hill and Sara Jo Rowland Sandes; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Cary Elliott Meadows; daughter, Sheila Gwen Meadows Cunningham and sister Jennifer Lynn Meadows. Mr. Meadows was a native of Walker County and the son of the late Elliott and Lela Faye Hambric Meadows and was of the Baptist Faith. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to St. Jude. Perry Funeral Home Directing www.perryfuneral.net