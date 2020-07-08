Bobbie Wayne "Bob" McRay, of Rome, passed from this earthly plane on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, and is now reunited with his wife, Margie, in peace and happiness. All of his family and friends are heartbroken at this passing but are thankful we had him among us for the past 88 years. Bob never met a stranger and was almost never at a loss for words. Those who knew him always knew they could count on him for a kind word, funny joke, the shirt off his back, or the sweat from his brow with any work or help that may be needed. Bob was born in Rome, Georgia on May 28, 1932, son of the late Wallace Haralson McRay and the late Margaret Johnson McRay. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margie Adams McRay, and by two brothers, James and Billie McRay. He is survived by his children, David McRay (Beth), Rome, Laura Underhill (Ricky), Rome, Nancy McRay, Rome, and Phillip McRay, Canton; grandchildren, Dr. Casey Underhill, Courtney Raines, Caroline McRay, Dakota McRay and Brice McRay; great grandchildren, Camden and McKenna Raines. From his humble beginnings in Rome, GA, to far away places all over the world, Bob brought his friendliness, kindness, intelligence, and passion for excellence with him. He met and befriended kings, princes, sheiks and sultans, presidents, and generals, yet never forgot where he came from, a loving, hard working family from Rome, GA. Bob attended Alto Park School and then Rome Boys High School where he starred in baseball and basketball making all state honors in both and setting the single game scoring record in basketball in 1949, but he always said his best score was meeting and marrying Margie. After high school, Bob enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and spent his time during the Korean War stationed in Japan and Greenland. During his enlistment, he was accepted into the Air Force Aeronautical Electricians School where he began his love of all thing's airplanes. After discharge, he worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in St. Louis, MO and then went to work with Martin Missile Company working on missiles in Colorado, South Dakota, Texas and Arkansas. A few years later he was offered a position teaching aircraft electrical systems at Lockheed in Marietta, GA. Lockheed proved to be a perfect fit for Bob and his talents, as he worked for them for the next 32 years. He was an instructor, technical representative, liaison to the Pentagon, Liaison to the Military Aircraft Command (MAC), and finally international sales, a position he held for 20 years. He retired as Regional Director for International Sales in 1996. During his career, Bob and family lived in Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Iran. In 1976, Bob transferred to International Sales, selling the Lockheed C-130 around the world. He sold the C-130 in Nigeria, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Cameroon in West Africa, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar in the Middle East, and India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Asia. Bob traveled to many other countries as well, so many that he was one of Delta Airline's first Million Milers. Throughout his travels, Bob could always be found on a golf course somewhere enjoying his favorite pastime along with a cold beer and cool martini. Bob enjoyed golf all his life and won many amateur tournaments around the world including the Shanen Shah's Trophy in Tehran, Iran twice, the CCK championship in Taiwan, and Dubai Invitational. After retirement, Bob played as much golf as he could at Marietta Country Club, Cherokee Country Club, Stonebridge and Lake Arrowhead. Bob especially enjoyed the weekly dogfights he played in with his friends. When Bob was not at the golf course, he could be found lending a hand throughout his family. "If I can help, let me know" was his mantra with his family. A few days before he passed, he said, "you know I can't do as much as I use to, but if I can help let me know." And he meant it too. Throughout his life, Bob helped a lot of family and friends. He was good at fixing about anything and a really good painter and problem solver. Bob's love for his family is what really kept him going all his years. He was happiest when his family was around him and he could regale them with one of his stories that usually included some crazy scenario where something went invariably wrong, but then everything would turn out alright. He would say "I'd rather be lucky than good, and I usually am." Bob was truly a lucky man. He had the love of a good woman, love of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Bob used to say that you learn everything you need to know about a person by playing a round of golf with them. If you want to play another round with them then they are ok in my book. Bob was one who you would want to play another round with. We wish we could play a lot more with him. We know the man upstairs just got a good playing partner. Bob was a good man, good husband, good father, good friend, and he will be deeply missed. Bob will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 11am until 1pm with social distancing measures being followed. A private graveside service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Monty Stallins officiating and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Adams and Dr. Raul Gonzalez. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
