Melba Grisham McNorrill 72, the daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy Grisham entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020. Mrs. McNorill was born in Rome, Ga., grew up in Shannon, Ga. She was a former resident of Millen, Ga. and currently was a resident of Harlem, Ga. She was a member of the Millen Baptist Church where she attended and taught Sunday school when she resided in Millen. She was 1965 graduate from Model High School and a 1968 graduate from the University Nursing School. She was a retired Registered Nurse as coordinator with the State of Georgia Children Health Council for the CSRA. She was active in her Bridge club in Harlem. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael R. McNorrill and her grandson, Benjamin "Jarad" McNorrill. Surviving are her sons, Joe McNorrill and wife Dianne of Augusta and Ben McNorrill and wife Billie Jo of Fitzgerald, Ga. Also surviving are her brother, Terry Grisham and wife Loma of Plainville, Ga., her sister-in-law, Lillian Sasser of Silverstreet, S.C., her grandchildren, Jared McNorrill and Josie McNorrill; her step-grandchildren, Derek Pendergrass and wife Amber, Dillon Pendergrass, David Pendergrass and wife Brandi and Hayden Pendergrass, her great grandchildren, Jacey Rae, Zayla, Sophia and Drake and her nieces and nephews, Kay Proctor, Beth Widner, Grant Grisham and Garrett Grisham. In consideration of the current Corona virus threat, the family will hold a private graveside service on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in the Botsford Baptist Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Grant Grisham, Garrett Grisham, Jonathan Proctor, Wes Widner, Jason Jenkins and Wesley Parker. Remembrances may be made to the Jarad McNorrill Baseball Memorial Fund, 331 Blackberry Lane, Pendergrass, Ga. 30567 Please sign our online guestbook at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Melba McNorrill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.