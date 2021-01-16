James Landers McKibben, age 90, of Rome, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at his residence. Jimmy was born in Bowden, GA on May 26, 1930, he was the son of the late Marlin A. McKibben, Sr. and the late Minnie Lee Warren McKibben. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Joyce Lee McKibben, and by his brothers, Marlin A. McKibben, Jr. and Everett Silvey McKibben. Jimmy graduated from Bowden High School and Carroll Business College. He retired from Georgia Kraft and worked in the lab for 34 years. He was a volunteer for the Red Cross for several years. He had many interests in life and as a great family man enjoyed weekend camping trips. He loved the great outdoors, gardening, bird watching, working in the yard and classic car shows. He picked up bread for the Georgia Baptist Center. He enjoyed travelling with the Shorter Avenue Baptist Church Hilltoppers for 15 years. Jimmy loved reading, history, good educational documentaries, and most of all reading from his favorite guidebook, the Bible, sometimes four hours a day. People who got to know Jimmy would soon learn what a "selfless" person he truly was, always putting others first and himself last. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. A very patient and kind man with a great sense of humor. Many are saddened by the loss of this great and Godly gentleman. He is survived by his wife of twenty five years, Linda Espy McKibben; his children, Rosalind McKibben Bobo (Allan) of Acworth, Greg McKibben (Machelle) of Breman, and Robin McKibben (Keidra) of Cartersville; his stepson, Shawn Gross (Cindy) of Sarasota, FL; his grandchildren, Patrick Bobo, Grant Bobo, Caitlin Golub, Erin McKibben, Colt McKibben and Tristan McKibben; his step grandchildren, Channing Gross and Caleb Gross; his great grandchildren, Lizzie Mae Bobo and Michael Bobo; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 11:00 am in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jeremy Albright officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shorter Avenue Baptist Church in Jimmy's memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
