Beverly T McGee, 83, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, passed peacefully on November 30, 2020. She was born October 23, 1937, in Atlanta, Georgia, and is predeceased by her parents, Lee Sanders Thomas and Etoyle Haynes, of Atlanta GA, and her loving husband of 46 years, Bobby Dolph McGee who preceded her fifteen years ago. The youngest of three, she is survived by her sisters Peggy T McCord of Norcross, Georgia, and Gail T Cooper of Clayton, Georgia. She also leaves daughters Kellie Starkey and her husband, Jeff, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Bobbi Dea McGee of North Little Rock; son Robert McGee and his wife, April, of Royal, Arkansas; and five grandchildren: Chelsea Olson, her husband, Jeremy, and great grandchildren Jeremiah and Jerald of Omaha, Nebraska; Brandon Starkey of Bremerton, Washington; Darby Tod and her husband Mikael Tod of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Jackson McGee, his wife Kaylee, and great grandchild Rowan, of Royal, Arkansas; and Kenzie McGee of Royal, Arkansas. She will be missed by a host of relatives and friends throughout Arkansas and Georgia. Beverly was a homemaker and loving mom who fought for the rights of children and adults with special needs. She enjoyed cross-stitching, sewing and crafting in her younger years. A lifelong student, she returned to school in her forties to earn an associate degree in Computer Science. These skills she used in her love of genealogy research. She loved to travel with her husband and her family, spending many years together towing a travel trailer throughout the south camping. She was a member of North Little Rock First United Methodist Church and studied in Bible Study Fellowship classes. The family will receive visitors starting at noon Friday December 4, followed by a chapel service at 2:00 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home in Rome, Georgia. A short graveside service will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Rome, Georgia. Mr. Chris Rumble will officiate. Salmon Funeral Home info:2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast Rome, GA 30161Phone: (706) 291-9472 https://www.salmonfh.com/ Memorials may be made to the North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, Arkansas 72116 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 102454, Atlanta, Georgia 30368-2454 or www.cancer.org.
