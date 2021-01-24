Mr. Douglas McEwan, age 74, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, in a local hospital. Mr. McEwan was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 16, 1946, son of the late Robert "Bob" McEwan and the late Virginia Keiser McEwan. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Kinsey McEwan, and by a daughter, Tahisha McEwan. Mr. McEwan attended West Rome High School and Coosa Valley Tech. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served during the Vietnam War, where he received the Purple Heart for injuries received during the war. A career truck driver, Mr. McEwan retired from Werner Enterprises here in Rome after having been employed previously with Pet Bakery for several years. Mr. McEwan was a member of the American Legion Post #5 and had served in leadership and on the Honor Guard for several years. He was a member of Coosa Lodge #622 F. & A. M. and Fellowship Baptist Church. Mr. McEwan was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. Survivors include his 2 daughters, Hope Collier (Grant), Rome, and Faith McEwan, Cedar Bluff, AL; a sister, Susan Vastine, Tampa, FL; 3 grandchildren, Isaac Collier, Ella Grace Collier, and Lane Brown, all of Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 1pm at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Matt Green officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present full military rites and the Coosa Lodge #622 F. & A. M. will conduct graveside masonic rites. Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens on Friday at 12:45pm and are as follows: Active: Grant Collier, Isaac Collier, Lane Brown, Scott Kinsey, David Fowler, Wayne Kinsey, David Mullinax, and Tim Welchel; Honorary: Herman Tucker, Bob Case, Joe Kennemer, and Vickie Bishop. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard, P. O. Box 3311, Rome, GA 30164. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
