Martha Virginia (Ginny) McEver, 69 of Dahlonega, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her residence. Ms. McEver was born in Rome, July 15, 1950, a daughter of the late James Howard McEver, Sr., and the late Thelma Virginia Wallace McEver. She was a graduate of Cave Spring High School in 1968, earned her Bachelor of Science Degree at West Georgia College in 1972, and earned her Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2006. In her early years, Ms. McEver was a special education teacher in Cedartown and taught at the Coosa Valley Technical College in Rome. She then was a decorating consultant in Cedartown, Cartersville, Woodstock and Dalton. Moving to the Dalton area in 1995, she was associated with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga as a Tutor Coordinator and at Dalton State College as an Academic Advisor. She was also a volunteer at the Chattanooga Aquarium. Ms. McEver had made her home in Dahlonega for several years where she served as Director of Student Advisement at the University of North Georgia prior to her retirement. At the time of her death, she was associated with the Lanier Technical College. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, James Howard McEver, Jr. Survivors include her sister, Mrs. Mary Hamilton and her husband Bill, of Cave Spring, and a number of nieces and nephews. Ms. McEver was cremated, and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. John House's Cave Spring Chapel.
