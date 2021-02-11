Mrs. Mattie Louise McEntire, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday morning, February 12, 2021. Mrs. McEntire was born in White GA, on June 17, 1938, daughter of the late Jack and Nora Stroup Riggins. She retired from Lockheed-Martin in Marietta in 1997 after 31 years of employment. Louise was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Phillip, one brother, and six sisters. Mrs. McEntire is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles W. McEntire, Jr.; two sons, Charlie (Shirley) of Acworth and Len (Patti) of Rome; one granddaughter, Lenora Doss; and four grandsons, Chaz, Patrick, Kevin, and Zachary McEntire. A sister, Malinda Pafford, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. A memorial service for Mrs. McEntire will be held in the Alvis Miller Memorial Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home on Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Killinger and Rev. Windell Woodfin officiating. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mattie Louise McEntire.
