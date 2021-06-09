Mrs. Sherry Frazier McElwee, age 83, of Cedartown passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. God creates special people for special assignments. He then positions them to fulfill that mission. There comes a time during most peoples lives when they have a need to see someone who greets them with a smile and a kind word. Sherry Frazier McElwee was chosen by God to be such a person. This was Sherry's mission that she was to fulfill. Sherry worked in an Elementary School Cafeteria. She served the students lunch for several years. Always smiling and being nice to them. Sherry has had adults come up to her smiling and hugging her. They remember her as Mrs. Frazier from the cafeteria. Sherry later worked at the hospital cafeteria in Cedartown. She treated those she fed the same as she had the students. She talked of things people had done in appreciation of how she treated them when they ate at the cafeteria. God placed Bobby McElwee into Sherry's life and soon after they were married. It turned out that they were a perfect match. They both enjoyed the same things. Both liked to travel. Both enjoyed nature and the beautiful natural wonders that God has provided for us to see such as waterfalls, lakes, mountains, the view from them, and being able to view wild animals in their natural habitat. Some people can look at clouds and see only a cloud. Sherry looked at clouds and saw the things they formed. She has seen angles, a cross, God's hand, alligators, fish, various animals, and many other things. Sherry and Bobby had many adventures. Their first year together, they visited and dined at Barnsley Gardens, Tate Georgia, Gibbs Gardens near Ballground, Georgia, the Smith House in Dahlongea, Georgia, the Bavarian Village in Helen, Georgia, Hiwaassee, Brasstown Bald which is the highest point in Georgia, Cherokee North Caroline, which is the current Capitol of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation, The Great Smoky Mountains, the highest point in North Carolina, Clingman's Dome, Pigeon Forge where they saw most of the shows, and Dave's Cove. They had many adventures while traveling this year. Their second year together, they drove to Manitoba, Canada. Both were amazed at the farm crops. Georgia raises some corn and soybeans, so they were accustomed to seeing fields of these, but they found out that the further north you go, the larger fields, of these crops, become. In Manitoba, they took a ride on the Prairie Dog Central Railroad. This turned out to give them a lot of hearty laughs. Most of Canada's prairie has been converted into farmland. A ten-acre plot has been preserved and this is what the train took us to view. The very slow moving train took over an hour to go less than ten miles before it stopped for lunch. The only food available was hotdogs, chips, and ice cream. They ate under a large shelter. Sherry smiled when the entertainment provided was by a country and western band. They enjoyed the band, consumed the hotdog, and then got back on the train for the return trip. At the motel that evening, Sherry called Gayla to let them know where they were. They had left on a spur of the moment and had not notified anyone. Gayla suggested, "You are in Canada...why don't you go to Alaska?" At this point, it must be interjected that they had previously planned to drive to Alaska, but Sherry's doctor had suggested that she not do this. Ignoring his advice, the next morning, they headed west toward Alaska. Sherry and Bobby have eaten out in every town near Cedartown, and she is recognized in most of these places. Over the years, Sherry has affected many lives in a good way. Giving many a smile and a kind word when they most needed it. She has built a legacy for herself that most admire. Firemen, former students, and cafeteria patrons all remember the nice lady who was kind to them. Sherry has affected a lot of people's lives in a good way. There is no doubt that she has fulfilled the mission God had set for her. Sherry is preceded in death by mother, Mildred Baker Frazier; father, Preston Frazier; son, Chip Stephens; daughter, Cindy Brown; grandchildren, Bridgette Brown and Josh Stephens; sister, Nancy English; brother, Philip Frazier. She is survived by her loving husband, (Retired Airforce Master Sergeant) Bobby McElwee; children, Sammy & Gayla Stephens, Valerie & Stephen Knowles, Gary McElwee, and Joe McElwee; sisters and brothers in law, Milda (Gray) Pettit and Donna Gamel. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. The family received friends on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in the sanctuary of Second Baptist Church in Cedartown from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Funeral Services to celebrate her life were held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Aaron Little officiating along with her husband, Bobby and other family members sharing memories. Interment followed at Northview Cemetery. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Judson Kelly, Joseph McElwee, Gary McElwee, Shane Stephens, David Stephens, Brayden Stephens, Jake Addison, and Cory Stephens.; Honorary pallbearer: Everett Little. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sherry Frazier McElwee.