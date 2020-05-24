Mrs. Nettie Ann Magnicheri McElwee, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. McElwee was born in McComb, Mississippi on September 20, 1943, daughter of the late Ralph Magnicheri, Sr. and the late Annie Mae Johnston Magnicheri. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hart McElwee, Sr., and by a stepson, Joey McElwee. She was the former owner/operator of North Broad Produce. She also worked for Kroger Bakery, Sun Mountain Nursing Home and in commercial cleaning. She was a member of the Georgia Mountain Music Club, Oostanaula Community Club and a former member of Hollywood Baptist Church. Mrs. McElwee loved music. Survivors include two sisters, Dorothy Stansell and Joyce Clark, both of Rome; a brother, Ralph Magnicheri, Jr., of Rome; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews with special love for Denice & Sarah Maddox. In accordance with federal and state guidelines all services will be private. Interment will be in Jackson Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery. Mrs. McElwee will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 1 until 1:45pm. Social distancing measures will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Nettie McElwee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.