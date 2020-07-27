Walter Hunter McCreary Walter McMcreary Mr. Walter Hunter McCreary, age 75, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, formerly of Atlanta and Rome, Georgia, passed away July 26, 2020, at Erlanger Hospice Care Center. Mr. McCreary was born December 20, 1944, son of the late George Walter McCreary and Margaret Yarbrough McCreary. He was also preceded in death by a step-son Max Brown. He was born in Floyd County and graduated from East Rome High School where he was voted "Most Popular" his senior year. He also graduated from Shorter College. Survivors include his wife of 32 years Sammye Burnette Brown, M.D., daughter Hunter Burnette McCreary, and sister, Audrey Wimberly of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Rome, Georgia. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He had a career in interior design and was a manufacturer's rep for fine furniture. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to the Max Brown Library at Scottish Rite Hospital, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road N.E. Atlanta, Georgia 30342 or the Cashiers Highlands Humane Society, 20 Gable Drive, Sapphire, North Carolina 28744. Arrangements are entrusted by Cremation Center of Chattanooga, 1345 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga (423) 362-5999.