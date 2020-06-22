Marjorie Elaine "Penny" Wright McCord, age 80, of Centre, passed away Monday June 22, 2020 in a Rome hospital. Mrs. McCord was born February 11, 1940, in Cherokee County, Alabama a daughter of the late Gordon and Eva Harris Wright. She was a member of New Nazareth Baptist Church. She was employed by Sew Sew Styles, Crider's Gorcey, and retired from Redmond Regional Medical Center where she won the Dr. Frist Award. Mrs. McCord was preceded in death by a brothers, George, Buck, Sidney Wright. Survivor include her husband, Bobby McCord, son, Tim (Tina) McCord, daughter, Angie (Johnny) Powell, grandchildren, Jake McCord, Jessica McCord, Cody (Morgan) Powell, brother, David "Skip" Wright, sisters, Gail Ferguson, Susan McCullars, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM (Ala. Time) Thursday at New Nazareth Baptist Church , with Rev. Ted Elrod, Rev. Doyle Kerr, Rev. Herbert Reed, and Rev. Barry Kerr, officiating. Interment will follow in New Nazareth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 (Ala. Time) on Wednesday at New Nazareth Baptist Church. Pallbearers include, Johnny Powell, Cody Powell, Randall Crider, Jeff Burke, Don McCord, Sammy Wright, Dennis Wright, and Jeff Holcomb. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie McCord as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.