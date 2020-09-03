Jerrell Wynn McCool was born July 18, 1941, in Rome, Georgia. Passed into the loving arms of The Lord on Sept. 2, 2020, in Summerville. Survived by his loving wife, Jane McCollum McCool, whom he first met when she was 11 years old. Also survived by sons, Ben, Jason (Brandy), Joel (Alma). Eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, his brother, Jim (Carolyn). Preceded in death by parents, Henry Sanders McCool, Eva May Freeman McCool, brother, Henry Lee McCool, and grandson, Memphis Blu McCool. Jerrell grew up in West Rome and after graduating from West Rome High School he went to work at Fox Manufacturing. JB Dodd was looking for an eagle scout to work in banking. Harry Wheeler, Boy Scout representative of Floyd County, recommended Jerrell for a job at Rome Bank and Trust. He began this career in the Proof Department of Rome Bank and Trust Company. Within a few years he had trained in all departments, and then began to teach training classes throughout the region. In his banking years, Jerrell attended Georgia Banking School and LSU Banking School of the South. After 19 years at Rome Bank, his career led him to First National Bank-Chattooga County as President when he was 36 years old, as one of the youngest bank presidents in the state of Georgia. He worked there nearly 8 years. His career led him to First National of Polk County, United Bank and Trust, Bank of Adairsville, returning in 1997 to First National Bank-Chattooga County, and Citizens First Bank where he retired in 2006. In 2009 he became a licensed insurance agent for Alfa Insurance, Joel McCool Agency in Rome, GA and continued until 2018 as an agent of Farmers Insurance, Joel McCool Agency in Cartersville, GA. Jerrell loved banking so much he returned to Southeast First National Bank-Chattooga County after retirement where he worked a couple days a week until the day he passed away. Jerrell was successful, had many friends, and well liked in the banking community. Jerrell's scouting began at the age of 8. He would have celebrated 70 years of scouting in December of this year. Jerrell earned his Arrow of Light as a Cub Scout, his Eagle at the age of 15, he earned the God and Country Award, Ordeal Brotherhood in 1956, and eventually the Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow, Waguli Lodge 318, of which he was also Lodge Chief as a youth. He was a Silver Beaver Award Recipient in 1988. He was the assistant scout master, troop 28, 1959-1968. He earned the Scouters Training Award in 1967. Wood Badge Training in 1970. He was the Scout Master troop 28, 1974-1978, and the Scout Master troop 40, 1988-1995. Jerrell's wish was that his children would have his love of scouting. His dream was achieved when all three of his sons earned their Eagle. Jerrell loved his God, as the youngest charter member of West Rome Methodist Church. He was the lay speaker for years when he lived in Rome. He was a current member of Summerville United Methodist Church where he was an active member and taught the Triangle Sunday School Class. His mischievous, fun sense of humor, he kept his family, friends, and coworkers on their toes, with a smile on their face. Jerrell will be so missed... Jerrell will be laid to rest Saturday, Sept. 5th at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, Rome, Georgia. Pallbearers Joel McCool, Jason McCool, David McCool, Nathan Helton, Bill Vandiver, and Matt Hart.
