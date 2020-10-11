Mr. David Emory McCollum, age 89, of Rome, GA passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Mr. McCollum was born in Cherokee County, AL on June 7, 1931, son of the late Pink Emory McCollum and the late Nobia Potts McCollum. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving 2 deployments during the Korean War. He had been employed with Lockheed and later with Inland Rome, but at the time of his death, he was retired after serving 30 years as the Postmaster of the Armuchee Post Office. Mr. McCollum was also a Minister and for many years served as Pastor of Armuchee Southern Methodist Church, which he built along with members of his family. He had been a softball coach with a team at Floyd Springs Baptist Church, and he also established and coached in the Armuchee Mites football program. Survivors include his wife, the former Hattie Charlene White, to whom he was married on April 28, 1951; his children, Vickie Dorsey (Randy), Rome, Mike McCollum, Rome, Tony McCollum (Patricia), Rome, Tim McCollum (Mary), Armuchee, and Tammy Cox (Ken), Rome; a sister, Sue Shores, Rome; a brother, Jack McCollum (Nancy), Yorba Linda, CA; 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mr. McCollum will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. His son-in-law, the Rev. Ken Cox, will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard presenting full military honors. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday from 5pm until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm are as follows: Active: Lee Dorsey, Dallas Graham, Tim McCollum, Tony McCollum, Jacob McCollum, George Whittle and Felix Monterrosa; Honorary: Grandsons and members of his Armuchee Mite Football team. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of David McCollum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.