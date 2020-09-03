Mr. William Gary McCarley, age 68 of Rome passed away September 1, 2020 in a local hospital. Mr. McCarley was born January 3, 1952, in Floyd County a son of the late Herman McCarley and Sue Collins McCarley. He was a member of Sunny Hill Baptist Church, and until his retirement he worked in the carpet industry for many years, He is preceded in death by his grandson, Wes Padgett and his sister, Carole King. Survivors include his wife Kay White McCarley, son William Eric McCarley, Rome; daughter, Cindy (Derrick) Owens, Cedartown; brother Jerry McCarley, Rome; grandchildren, Blake (Brooke) McCarley, Chattanooga; Kamdyn (James) Owens, Lukas "Boo Boo" Owens; great grandson, Caeden Ware; chosen daughters, Elizabeth Culberson and April Walker, several nieces and nephews also survive. Memorial services will be held at 5:00 P.M. Sunday September 6, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Brian Owens, officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M until the hour of service, on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of William McCarley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.