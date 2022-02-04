McCain, Betty Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty McCain, Betty Jean Jean McCain, 83, of Rome, GA died February 04, 2022. Services Pending. Arrangements by WRIGHT MEMORIAL MORTUARY INC. To plant a tree in memory of Betty McCain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Police: Former FCS employee stole over $6,000 from Pepperell Elementary parent teacher organization fund Fatal wreck reported on Bailey Road Friday Flatrock Baptist Church vandalized with racial slurs 2 arrested by Metro Task Force on meth, firearms charges Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists