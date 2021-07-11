Mr. Willie Fred "Rabbit" McBurnett, Jr., age 92, of Rome, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence. Mr. McBurnett was born in Cedartown, Georgia on October 13, 1928, son of the late Willie Fred McBurnett, Sr. and the late Josie Mae Touchstone McBurnett. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Fred McBurnett and Donnie Lee McBurnett, by four brothers, and by four sisters. Mr. McBurnett was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps. He was a member of New Antioch Baptist Church and was a Mason and a Shriner. Rabbit owned and operated Rabbit's Wrecker Service for 47 years. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Bobbie Lee Roberson McBurnett, to whom he was married on September 16, 1950; four grandchildren, Lori Bryant (Dereck), Bobby Fred McBurnett, Jr., April Camp (Greg), and Candy Jackson (Marty); seven great grandchildren, Zackery Jackson, Courtney McBurnett, Brandon Nelson, Holli Camp, Ashlee McBurnett, Bradley Peek, and Timmy Peek; three great-great grandchildren, Easton Nelson, Aiden Taylor, and Elaine McBurnett; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Tony Cargle and the Rev. Marvin Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Greg Watson, Perry Snow, Allen Snow, and Gene Johnson. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
