Bettye Claire Roser May, 88, passed from this world into her heavenly eternal home on June 21, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children: Alfred Thomas May, III, (Kim Broome May), Claire May Moss, and Steven Hardin May, all of Spring Hope, NC. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Elizabeth Nicole Moss (Tony Gurganus), Alfred Thomas May, IV, (Ashlyn May), Matthew Charlton May (Tyler May), Stephanie Moss, and Luke May; and 4 great grandchildren: Sage, Paige, Andie, and Reid. Finally, she is survived by her one brother, Doss River Roser, Jr. (Linda) of Cartersville, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Thomas May, Jr. (Tommy). Bettye Claire was born on April 21, 1932, in Rome, Georgia, to Doss Rivers Roser and Margaret Hardin Roser. She married Tommy May on November 17, 1962, and they were married over 52 years before his death in 2015, residing in Spring Hope, NC, the entire time. Betty Claire was best known as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. As a Christian, she actively served in her church, First Baptist Church Spring Hope, as a deaconess, teacher, choir member, and as a member on many committees through the years. She also was a member of the Spring Hope Public Library Board for many years. Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 am on June 25, 2020, at Oakdale Cemetery in Spring Hope, NC. Dr. Kevin Moore will officiate the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to First Baptist Church of Spring Hope at P. O. Box 177, Spring Hope, NC 27882. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the May family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.