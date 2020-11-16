Mrs. Beverly Jane Maxey, age 71, of Dacula, GA, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Maxey was born in Rome, Georgia on May 4, 1949, daughter of the late Pearcy Lanier Morrow and the late Lula Blanch Hutcheson Morrow. She was also preceded in death by five of her siblings. Mrs. Maxey was a 1967 graduate of Armuchee High School. She owned and operated Special Memory Florist in Dacula for several years. Mrs. Maxey was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and she will be missed by all. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Walter Perry Maxey; her sons, Wesley Maxey (Julie), and Darin Maxey (Jamie); her grandchildren, Logan Maxey, Alexis Maxey, Nicole Maxey, and Josh Maxey; a brother, Sonny Morrow; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 11:00 am until 1:00pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are requested at both the visitation and graveside service. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
