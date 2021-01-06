Burt L. Mattman, 45, St. Augustine, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 4, 2021. Burt was born on Feb. 5, 1975 in Ft. Lauderdale and had resided in St. Augustine for the past 9 1/2 years, moving here from Rome, GA. He had resided in Rome since he was 15 years old. Burt was currently working as a salesman for Bozard Ford and had been there for the past three years. He was affectionately known as a "gentle giant, a wonderful friend and family man". Prior to that he worked in the same position at Jacksonville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for 6 years. Burt loved to fish and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan! A celebration of Burt's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday January 8, 2021 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Donna Mattman; daughter, Hailey Mattman, both of St. Augustine; sons, Todd Simmons (Courtney), Morgan Simmons, both of Rome, GA: mother, Lana Kirkpatrick; father, Stephen Mattman; sister, Brooke Burkhalter (Keelean), all of St. Augustine; brothers, Damon Kirkpatrick, Cartersville, GA, Justin Gierl, Virginia Beach, VA; grandson, Liam Simmons and niece, Kacie Burkhalter. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.