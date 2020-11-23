Mr. Edwin "Eddie" Earl Matthews, 85, of Adairsville passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Matthews was born in Cassville, Georgia, April 30, 1935, son of the late Earnest Redwine Matthews and Ruby Rosette Galloway Matthews. He attended Kingston Baptist Church and enjoyed being a part of Fred's Flock on Wednesday nights at NorthPointe Church. He was a graduate of Cass High School Class of 1954, over the years he enjoyed helping with the annual class reunions. Mr. Matthews was a veteran of the United States Army serving some of his time in France. He retired as an engineer from General Electric after 43 years. He was president of Madison Place Home Owners Association and former member of the Adairsville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed woodworking and volunteering with various community projects. Mr. Matthews will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, and big heart. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth Matthews. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Mansour Matthews; son, Eric (Kathy) Matthews; daughters, Edie (Steve) Turner, Rosie Mansour (Dr. Ken Arthur), and Judy Mansour Thompson; grandchildren, Laura Smith, Steven Kelley, Sarah Buice, Harleigh Smith, Chase Turner, Austin Mansour, and Sydney Arthur; and 3 great-grandchildren. Per his wishes he was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kingston Baptist Church, P. O. Box 369, Kingston, Georgia, 30145. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net