Mrs. Sigrid Louise Mathis, age 91, formerly of Rome, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Colonial Heights, VA. Mrs. Mathis was born in Rome, GA on January 12, 1929, the daughter of the late William Oscar Higgins and the late Sigrid Maria Bergwall Higgins. Before joining West Rome Baptist Church, Louise served as church pianist at Southside Baptist Church and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. While living in Colonial Heights, VA, Louise attended church with family at Swift Creek Baptist where she was welcomed warmly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Henry Clay Mathis; sisters, Helen Gay and Frances Roper; brothers, Raymond Higgins and Howard Higgins. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Mathis Felker (Steve) of Colonial Heights, VA, Cathy Mathis Searcy (Don Jr.) of Carrollton, TX and Linda Renee Mathis of Rome, GA; her grandchildren, Andrew Stephen Felker, David Benjamin Felker, Donald Ray "Trey" Searcy III; her great grandchildren, Elizabeth Claire Felker and Briley Marie Felker; her brothers, John Higgins of Niceville, FL, Fred Higgins of Pinnacle, NC and David Higgins of Temple, GA; her sisters, Marie Hawkins of Rome, and Christine Ellison of Huntsville, AL; and many nieces and nephews. Louise and her husband, Clay, owned and operated Mathis Grocery on Kingston Avenue, Super Glide Skating Rink on Calhoun Avenue, and Mathis Furniture and Accessories on the North Broad Extension. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11:30 am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Dr. Steve Felker officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 10:30 am until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given toward fulfilling Louise's wish to place a grave marker at Myrtle Hill Cemetery for her grandmother, Matilda Rylander Bergwall. Donations may be sent to Cheryl Felker at P.O. Box 235, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Any excess gifts received will be given to Voice of the Martyrs in Louise's memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.