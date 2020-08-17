RHEBA BURCH MATHIS of Brunswick passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born February 21, 1936, in Ware County, GA to Ira Burch and Idonur Cowan Burch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doyle Mathis; brothers, Ewen (Nina), Eidson, and Virgil (Miriam) and brother-in-law, Wilbur. She is survived by her twin sister, Retha Brown; son, Douglas Mathis; daughter, Deborah Vergnolle (Nasser Srouji); grandson, John Vergnolle; granddaughters, Christie Bloodworth (Jacob) and Sallie Mathis; and several nephews and nieces. Rheba was a graduate from Nicholls, GA. High School and Berry College. She retired after teaching for 30 years in Georgia public schools. After retirement she lived in coastal Georgia where she was a longtime volunteer in the gift shop at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, receiving recognition as a volunteer of the year. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Cross Roads Church in Cumming, GA. Those wishing may sign he online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
