Mrs. Brandi Marie Mathis, age 41, of Ringgold, GA, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021, in a Chattanooga, TN, hospital. Brandi was born in Rome, GA, on June 6, 1979, the daughter of Phoebe Latimer Cornett and late Clyde Cornett. Brandi was a medical receptionist at Cartersville Family Care. Brandi was a member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ. She loved traveling to the beaches, going on cruises, and anywhere tropical. Brandi is survived by her husband, James Richard Mathis, whom she married on June 19, 1998; a daughter, Caitlyn Mathis; her mother, Phoebe Cornett; and by a brother, Brandon Dean Cornett. Memorial service for Brandi Marie Mathis will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Alvis Miller Memorial Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Minister David Newby officiating. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brandi Marie Mathis.
