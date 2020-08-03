Mr. Jerry Wayne Massey Sr., age 80, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at a local hospital. Jerry was born in Trion, Georgia on December 5, 1939, son of the late Marvin Austin Massey and the late Ruby Stiles Massey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Wayne Massey, Jr.; a granddaughter, Meagan Elizabeth Massey; and a brother, Kenneth Charles Massey. Jerry graduated from Model High School in 1959 where he lettered in all sports. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserve during the Vietnam War Era and received the National Defense Service Medal and M-1 Rifle Expert. He was a member of the Oostanaula Lodge #113 and the National Rifle Association. He was a Shriner and a member of Rome Shrine Club. He also served as a deacon of Calhoun Avenue Baptist Church. Survivors include a son, Jason (Jay) Wayne Massey, of Rome; a granddaughter, Alexis Kay Massey, of Rome; a sister, June Massey Dupree, of Lillian, Alabama; and several nephews. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:00 am at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Barry McCullough officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors. Mr. Massey will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:45 am. Social distancing measures will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calhoun Avenue Baptist Church in Jerry's memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
