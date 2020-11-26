Mr. Fred Methvin "F. M." Massey, age 89, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Massey was born in Rome, GA on June 19, 1931, son of the late Fred Sewell Massey and the late Lucy Rosalee Formby Massey. He was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Charlotte Ann Massey and Frances Massey. Mr. Massey retired from General Electric here in Rome following several years of employment. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Mr. Massey was a member of the Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M. Survivors include his wife, the former Betty Womack Pruitt, to whom he was married on March 19, 1982; 2 step-sons, Jimmy Pruitt (Sandy), Fernandina Beach, FL, and Mike Pruitt (Christy), Silver Creek; 4 grandchildren, Michael Pruitt (Brittney), St. Mary's, GA, Matthew Pruitt (Monie), Olive Branch, MS, Jessica Pruitt, Winter Haven, FL, and Chris Pruitt, Rome; 6 great grandchildren, Max Pruitt, Rylynn Pruitt, Emma Kate Pruitt, Asher Pruitt, Adeline Pruitt, and Aiden McGee; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2pm at the graveside in Wax Cemetery. The Rev. Adam Colston will officiate. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
