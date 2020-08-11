Mr. Rudy Daniel Mass, age 92, of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Mass was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 7, 1928, son of the late Joseph Daniel Mass and the late Mary Chartos Mass. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Edith Mulligan Mass. Mr. Mass was a plumber by trade. He was of the Catholic faith. Survivors include two daughters, Elon M. McCleskey (Sam), Calhoun, and Sharon Bokus (Jerry), Crestview, FL; three grandchildren, Evette Baker (Eric), Scott McCleskey (Aleta), and Jeremy Bokus; three great grandchildren, Jacob Lee Baker, Olivia Baker and Atticus J. McCleskey; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 11am at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell. The Rev. Clifford Free will officiate. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
