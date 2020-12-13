Maureen Melinda (Bapst) Martin, DMD, passed away on December 9, 2020 in Canton, Georgia. She was born March 27, 1962 in Punta Gorda, Florida. She graduated from Charlotte High School, where she was a majorette. She earned an accounting degree from Stetson University, where she was active in the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. After working as a CPA for many years in the Orlando area, she earned a dental degree from Augusta University in 2006, and was the owner of Martin Dental in Cartersville, Georgia. She married Tim Martin, and together they raised a son, Teagan. She was preceded in death by her father, Vern A. Bapst, and is survived by Tim and Teagan Martin of Cartersville, her mother Anne Bapst, her sister Karen Bapst, and her brother Randy Bapst of Punta Gorda, her twin brother Mark Bapst of South Barrington, Illinois, three nephews, Aleksander, Conner, and Collin Bapst, and one niece, Natalya Bapst. Maureen, who liked to be called Melinda, was very driven, focused, and hard-working. She was a very competitive distance runner and competed in many half marathons. An animal lover, she adopted three dachshunds and a three-legged cat. She was a loving mother and devoted to all of her family and friends, who will miss her dearly. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
