Mr. Harry Joseph "Big Joe" Marion, age 81, of Cedartown, GA, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, in a local hospital. Mr. Marion was born in Rome, GA on October 17, 1939, son of the late Harry Andrew Marion and the late Ann Garner Marion. He was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Margaret Marion Baker and Elizabeth Marion Hines. Mr. Marion was a 1959 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale where he excelled in athletics. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with General Electric here in Rome for many years. A long-time cattle farmer, Mr. Marion was a member of the Floyd County Cattlemen's Association and they awarded him "Cattleman of the Year" in 2017. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, the former Linda "Honey" Burkhalter, to whom he was married on March 12, 1960; his daughter, Ellen Marion Townsend (Tracy), Santa Rosa Beach, FL; his son, William Joe "Little Joe" Marion (April), Cedartown; 7 grandchildren, Hailey Trotter (Andrew), Kaylan Jones (Jacob), Jacob Veloff, Hannah Veloff, Emma Veloff, Grace Marion, and W. Joseph Marion, II; 4 great grandchildren, Landon Trotter, Jasper, Karlee, and Jesson Jones; a sister, Dixie Marion, Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Dr. Bill Landers and the Rev. Trey Stephens will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 4 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Bill Hines, Paul Hines, Craig Hines, Harry Hines, Phil Baker, Tim Burkhalter, Mike Burkhalter, Steve Burkhalter, and Gary Burkhalter. Honorary pallbearers will include the "Hardee's Boys." In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 2348 Old Cedartown Highway, Lindale, GA 30147, or to the Floyd County Cattlemen's Association, 975 Marion Dairy Road, Lindale, GA 30147. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
