Mrs. Clarice Evelyn Hester Madden, age 93, of Rome passed away Tuesday August 4, 2020. Mrs. Madden was born October 9, 1926, in Alabama a daughter of the late Claude Hester and Alma Adams Hester. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, and was retired from Floyd Medical Center where she was a accountant. Mrs. Madden well accomplice artist, and have a dry sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Madden. Survivors include, several nieces and nephews great nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday August 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Stephen Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends hour prior to the service on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Clarice Madden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.