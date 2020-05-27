Mimi Jan Luna passed from her earthly life on May 26th, 2020. Mimi was born in Nashville, TN on December 16th, 1967. She was 52 years of age. She was a master cosmetologist at Salon Luna in Rome, GA. She lived in Gaylesville, AL at her time of death. Mimi was a beautiful soul and touched many lives in her journey. Her fun loving personality and charm was infectious. She made the people around her feel loved and cared for. True to the day her life ended on earth she was taking care of the ones she loved. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Mark & Margaret Gunter Luna and maternal grandparents Reed & Mary Hewitt Calahan. Survivors are parents Gary Mark Luna & Janice Calahan Luna of Lynnville, TN, Brother Andrew Bryan Luna of Brentwood, TN, boyfriend Steven Burleson of Gaylesville, her beloved step grandson Bentley Burleson and her precious fur babies, Molly, Lacey, Tucker and Bitty. A memorial service will be held for Mimi on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 1:30pm at the gazebo at Oaknoll Cemetery in Rome, GA. Pastor Jarrod Roberts will be providing words of celebration. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Mimi to be made to the Public Animal Welfare Services (P.A.W.S). They are located at 99 North Avenue NE, Rome, GA, Phone number 706-236-4545.