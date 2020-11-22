Mr. Warren Pound "Cutter" Lovett, Jr., age 84, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at a local hospital. Cutter was born in Zebulon, Georgia on November 7, 1936, son of the late Warren Pound Lovett, Sr. and the late Ethel Carpenter Lovett. In addition to his parents, Cutter was preceded in death by five angel new-born baby daughters. Survivors include his wife & love of 38 years, Helen Delores Lovett; four children, Kathy Lovett-Thomas (Neil), Warren Stanley Lovett, Joshua Preston Lovett (Maria), and Jason Pound Lovett (Joy); two grandsons, Joseph Paul Tidwell and David Warren Lovett; two sisters, Jean Salmon (Sherold), and Marilyn Locklear (Mack); nieces and nephews. Cutter, the son of educators, attended several schools in northwest Georgia where his parents taught including Lyerly & Celanese, graduating with Model High School's class of 1954. A life-long worker, Cutter entered the workforce early helping his father, a principal, start the potbelly stove to warm the schoolhouse, later delivering the Rome News-Tribune, and even cooking meals at the Krystal on Broad Street before heading to high school classes in the morning. Cutter was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving stateside at Lockheed Atlanta and Rome, NY as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. After service, Cutter worked as a welder for General Electric in Rome. Later, he began his 42 year membership with the American Legion (Post #5, Post #52), serving as Rome Legion Club president & manager for 10 years. Through the years, Cutter owned and operated several Rome businesses including Capital Motors on Martha Berry Boulevard, the Bumble Bee Café in the Cotton Block, and Auto Brokers of Rome (ABR). Prior to retirement, Cutter was self-employed as a car wholesaler, in home restoration, and as a rental property owner for many years. After retirement, he & Helen lived in Panama City Beach for several years before moving back to Rome. Cutter was loved by many. He was not outgoing but those who he loved and called him friend shared strong and loyal connections with him. He was sincere, sometimes brutally honest, speaking from the heart and never mincing words. His laugh could fill a room and was recognized by all. His friends, people from all walks of life, knew him as kind, compassionate, and could always be counted on. Cutter loved his family and said of the love of his life, his wife Helen, he had been on his honeymoon for over 30 years. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of Harbin Clinic & Floyd Medical Center for their care and compassion. In accordance with his wishes, Cutter will be cremated. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Floyd Healthcare Foundation COVID-19 Essential Needs Fund, https://tinyurl.com/FMC-COVID-19-Fund. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, makes this announcement for the family.
