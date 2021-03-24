William Harry Loveless, age 85, Rome, GA passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021. He was born on December 2, 1935 in Livingston, GA to his late parents, Guy Walden and Frances Elizabeth Gresham Loveless. William was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma June Loveless; daughter, Felicia Loveless Westmoreland; stepdaughter, Cindy Looney; and seven brothers Guy Waldon Loveless, James Allen Loveless, Henry Gresham Loveless, Charles Philip Loveless, Michael Francis Loveless, David Patrick Loveless and Paul Naylor Loveless. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Gary Matthew Loveless and Dale Ralph Loveless. William joined the Air Force in 1954 and retired in 1975 after 21 years as a Master Sergeant. He served two tours in Vietnam and received The Air Force Commendation Medal. After he retired from the Air Force he returned to Rome, GA and retired from the US Post Office. There will be a small service held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 9:30 am at the columbarium.