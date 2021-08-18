Mr. Guy Waldon Loveless, Jr., age 86, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021, in a local hospital. Mr. Loveless was born in Livingston, GA on August 28, 1934, son of the late Guy Waldon Loveless, Sr. and the late Frances Elizabeth Gresham Loveless. He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Harry, Gary, and Dale Loveless. Mr. Loveless retired from the United States Air Force, serving honorably for 23 years. He then retired from Lockheed in Marietta after 15 years of employment. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Loveless loved his country, his family, and especially his grandchildren, and their friends, who he equally loved. He was a member of the American Legion Post #5 in Rome and a former member of the Rome Elks Lodge. Survivors include his wife, the former Lonnell VanHorn, to whom he was married on October 12, 1985; a daughter, Kimberly Rhodes (Jimmy), Rome; 3 sons, Michael Loveless (Tajuana), Arlington, TX, Wade Loveless (Melanie), Plano, TX, and Jeff Loveless (Mina), Coppell, TX; 3 grandchildren, Edward Loveless, Coppell, TX, Devin Rhodes, Rome, and Makensie Rhodes, Rome; 6 brothers, James Loveless, Henry Loveless, Phillip Loveless, Michael Loveless, David Loveless, and Paul Loveless; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting full military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 4 until 6pm. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 10:30am and include: Chad Cawthon, Aaron Roberts, Tyler Stephens, Matt Talley, Tim Momon, and Joey Rhodes. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
