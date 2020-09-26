Mr. John Charles Lovelace, age 69, of Rome passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 at a local hospital. Mr. Lovelace was born October 7, 1950, Floyd County, a son of the late J. P. Lovelace and Beatrice McDonald Lovelace. He was retired from Coosa Steel after 32 years of service as General Manager. Mr. Lovelace was a veteran of United States Air Force. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Peggy Allen Lovelace, daughters, Jennifer Lovelace (Westley) Carter, Amy Lovelace (Keith) Godfrey, Melissa Lovelace (Asad AlBushama) AlBushama, brothers, Donnie Lovelace, Temple, TX; Larry Lovelace, Armuchee; Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday September 28 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
