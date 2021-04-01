Mrs. Lottie Mae Love, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Love was born in Rome, GA on April 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Dewey Lee Loudermilk and the late Leddie Mae Bratcher Loudermilk. She worked at the Lindale Mill for several years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Austin Powell and Hoyt Love, by her daughters, Eleanor Beebe, Martha Powell and Mary Powell, by her sister, Veatrice Hicks, and by her brother, Clyde Cox. She is survived by her grandchildren, Twyla Brown, Alicia Grissom, Raven Carlock, Cassi Mikel and Brandi Blalock; her great grandchildren, Steven Webber, Stephanie Ellette, Dawson Ellette, Heaven Peace, Tristan Dominguez, Madison Blalock, Lucas Blalock and Logan Blalock; 7 great greatgrandchildren; her furry companion, Elvis Love. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
